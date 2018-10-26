IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.03 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $108.94 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $114.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

