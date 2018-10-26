IDEX (IEX) Raised to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $149.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.55.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,520. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX has a 52 week low of $125.10 and a 52 week high of $157.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 1,933 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $293,931.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,813.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 19,788 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $2,953,161.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,580 shares of company stock worth $6,452,071. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 83.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

