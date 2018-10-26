ICTV Brands Inc (ICTV) Insider Sells $31,445.94 in Stock

ICTV Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:ICTV) insider Norman H. Pessin sold 524,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $31,445.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ICTV opened at $0.06 on Friday. ICTV Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Get ICTV Brands alerts:

About ICTV Brands

ICTV Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells various health, beauty, wellness, and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It provides its products through a multi-channel distribution strategy, including direct response television, digital marketing campaigns, live home shopping, traditional retail and e-commerce market places, Hong Kong airlines, and its international third-party distributor network.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ICTV Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICTV Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.