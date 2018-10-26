iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (IBDC) Position Reduced by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.31% of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBDC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,113. iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $26.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.