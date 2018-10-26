Ian David Brown Sells 45,000 Shares of Serengeti Resources Inc (SIR) Stock

Serengeti Resources Inc (CVE:SIR) Director Ian David Brown sold 45,000 shares of Serengeti Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$13,050.00.

Ian David Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Ian David Brown sold 35,000 shares of Serengeti Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$4,900.00.

On Friday, September 28th, Ian David Brown sold 5,000 shares of Serengeti Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$750.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Ian David Brown sold 500 shares of Serengeti Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$75.00.

Shares of CVE SIR opened at C$0.37 on Friday. Serengeti Resources Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.60.

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika copper-gold deposit covering an area of 9,418 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also explores for silver and molybdenum resources. The company was formerly known as Serengeti Minerals Ltd.

