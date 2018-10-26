Husky Energy (HSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08, RTT News reports. Husky Energy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of C$6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Husky Energy stock traded down C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$18.57. 938,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,529. Husky Energy has a twelve month low of C$15.09 and a twelve month high of C$22.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Husky Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.65.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

