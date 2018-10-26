Husky Energy (HSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08, RTT News reports. Husky Energy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of C$6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.
Husky Energy stock traded down C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$18.57. 938,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,529. Husky Energy has a twelve month low of C$15.09 and a twelve month high of C$22.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.
About Husky Energy
Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.
