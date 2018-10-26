HSBC (HSBA) Price Target Cut to GBX 770 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 770 ($10.06) in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target on HSBC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 735.29 ($9.61).

Shares of LON HSBA traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 605 ($7.91). The stock had a trading volume of 21,474,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a one year high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.16%.

In related news, insider Iain Mackay sold 24,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58), for a total transaction of £157,817.97 ($206,217.13).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

