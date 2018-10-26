Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.68 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 16.85%.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. 564,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 12,978 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $623,203.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 869,153 shares of company stock valued at $42,081,369. 80.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

