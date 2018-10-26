Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.45. 556,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 679,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $13.00 target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $814.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $375.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 6.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 95,368 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 102.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 81,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 100.1% during the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 300,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 150,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

