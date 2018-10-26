Horan Capital Management Acquires 6,581 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Horan Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $7,950,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,909. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $52.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.