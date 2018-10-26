Honey Hits Market Capitalization of $88,313.00 (HONEY)

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Honey coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Honey has a market cap of $88,313.00 and $2,929.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honey has traded 218.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.02394950 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00674472 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00027937 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00025375 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Honey Profile

Honey is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev . Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info

Buying and Selling Honey

Honey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

