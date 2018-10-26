Home Depot (HD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Home Depot has a five-year long trend of beating earnings estimates, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2018. Moreover, sales reverted to a positive surprise trend after a miss in the last-reported quarter. Results gained from a rebound in the seasonal business that impacted sales in the fiscal second quarter and the solid execution. Further, its relentless focus on affording innovative products, boosting interconnected customer experience and driving productivity seems to be paying off. Steady housing market recovery and strong customer demand also remain tailwinds. Backed by the solid performance in the first half of fiscal 2018, the company raised the earnings and sales forecast for fiscal 2018. However, the stock has lagged the industry in the past three months. Also, commodity cost inflation in various categories, including rising raw material and transportation costs as well as recently enacted tariffs are likely to pressure margins.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.28.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $179.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $160.53 and a 12 month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Home Depot by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

