HM Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

HM Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.8% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,436,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,739,434,000 after purchasing an additional 619,795 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,377,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,290 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,523,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $987,868,000 after purchasing an additional 55,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $925,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,780,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $666,210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,307 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $312.87 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.38 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a PE ratio of 250.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.71.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.34, for a total value of $227,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total value of $34,804,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,804,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,155 shares of company stock valued at $109,909,378. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

