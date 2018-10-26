Hilton Hotels (HLT) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $91.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ FY2018 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HLT. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.14.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,634,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,706. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,246,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,217,000 after purchasing an additional 277,323 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 4.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 117.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 495.4% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 4.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 244,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.