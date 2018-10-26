Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 37.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,981 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $31,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 86.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,625,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,652,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740,303 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,145,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,952 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,621,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.76 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

HLT traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,634,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,706. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.