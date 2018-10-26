Highwoods Properties (HIW) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HIW. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. 2,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $52.58.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.78 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 14,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $706,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,780 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,265,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at about $43,133,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,788,000 after purchasing an additional 420,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at about $12,840,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.