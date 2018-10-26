Hershey (HSY) Given a $105.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) received a $105.00 target price from research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.28.
Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $102.89. 52,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,247. Hershey has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32.
In other Hershey news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,811,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $2,291,932.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,546 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,479. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,089,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,331,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,355,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,924,000 after purchasing an additional 370,478 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,481,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,849,000 after purchasing an additional 241,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
