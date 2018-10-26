Hershey (HSY) Given a $105.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) received a $105.00 target price from research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.28.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $102.89. 52,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,247. Hershey has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,811,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $2,291,932.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,546 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,479. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,089,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,331,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,355,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,924,000 after purchasing an additional 370,478 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,481,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,849,000 after purchasing an additional 241,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.