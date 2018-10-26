Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.40 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $13.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.32 billion to $13.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $14.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.40%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann set a $100.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,058,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period.

HSIC stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $90.52.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

