Head-To-Head Review: NVE (NVEC) versus Acacia Communications (ACIA)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get NVE alerts:

This table compares NVE and Acacia Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $29.86 million 14.17 $13.91 million $2.91 30.05 Acacia Communications $385.17 million 3.86 $38.50 million $1.19 30.85

Acacia Communications has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. NVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acacia Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Acacia Communications does not pay a dividend. NVE pays out 137.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Acacia Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 52.49% 18.42% 18.20% Acacia Communications -4.30% 2.66% 2.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Acacia Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Acacia Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NVE and Acacia Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Acacia Communications 1 5 9 0 2.53

Acacia Communications has a consensus target price of $40.27, suggesting a potential upside of 9.70%. Given Acacia Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acacia Communications is more favorable than NVE.

Risk and Volatility

NVE has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Communications has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acacia Communications beats NVE on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.