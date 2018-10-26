Head-To-Head Comparison: HENDERSON Ld De/S (HLDCY) vs. Front Yard Residential (RESI)

HENDERSON Ld De/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) and Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HENDERSON Ld De/S and Front Yard Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENDERSON Ld De/S N/A N/A N/A Front Yard Residential -97.71% -20.47% -6.76%

This is a summary of current recommendations for HENDERSON Ld De/S and Front Yard Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENDERSON Ld De/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 Front Yard Residential 0 0 2 0 3.00

Front Yard Residential has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.96%. Given Front Yard Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than HENDERSON Ld De/S.

Dividends

HENDERSON Ld De/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Front Yard Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. HENDERSON Ld De/S pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Front Yard Residential has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Front Yard Residential is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HENDERSON Ld De/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HENDERSON Ld De/S and Front Yard Residential’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENDERSON Ld De/S $3.14 billion 6.50 $3.90 billion $0.57 8.12 Front Yard Residential $94.17 million 5.73 -$185.45 million N/A N/A

HENDERSON Ld De/S has higher revenue and earnings than Front Yard Residential.

Volatility & Risk

HENDERSON Ld De/S has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Front Yard Residential has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Front Yard Residential beats HENDERSON Ld De/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HENDERSON Ld De/S Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally-friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home.

