HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $48.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Our valuation is based on our therapeutic models and reflects our assumptions for the product launch dates, product attributes, and pricing, to determine the future revenue streams. We have not yet factored in China.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LJPC. ValuEngine lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,683. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.38.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 296.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 38,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 19.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 48,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,657,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,694,000 after buying an additional 54,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 346.8% during the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,583,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,351,000 after buying an additional 2,005,025 shares during the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

