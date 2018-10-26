Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,350 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,631,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,137,835,000 after buying an additional 235,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,962,000 after buying an additional 1,173,389 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,201,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,507,000 after buying an additional 1,316,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,669,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,278,000 after buying an additional 161,232 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,738,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after buying an additional 142,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $235,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. 867,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,057,729. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.