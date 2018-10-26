Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,885 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Adobe Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe Systems to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.17.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $252.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.68 and a 12 month high of $277.61. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $797,422.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 8,790 shares of company stock worth $2,303,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

