Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $9.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $1,986,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,903.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,200 shares of company stock worth $3,012,805 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. 530,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,056. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.07. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $84.47.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

