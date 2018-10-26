Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

GPI stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. 530,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,903.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,200 shares of company stock worth $3,012,805 over the last ninety days. 4.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

