Greencore Group PLC to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (GNCGY)

Greencore Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greencore Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNCGY. ValuEngine upgraded Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greencore Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

OTCMKTS GNCGY opened at $9.87 on Friday. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc produces and sells various food products primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through Convenience Foods UK & Ireland, Convenience Foods US, and Ingredients and Property segments. The company provides sandwiches, wraps, rolls, sub-rolls, flatbreads, baguettes, bagels, prepared salads, and sushi products; and prepared meals, such as chilled ready meals, chilled sauces and soups, and quiches.

