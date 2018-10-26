Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Glencore (GLEN) a GBX 400 Price Target

Glencore (LON:GLEN) received a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 399.25 ($5.22).

Shares of LON GLEN traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 297.95 ($3.89). The company had a trading volume of 23,629,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

