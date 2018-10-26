GlobalCoin (GLC) Achieves Market Cap of $198,439.00

GlobalCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. GlobalCoin has a market cap of $198,439.00 and $0.00 worth of GlobalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalCoin has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00025008 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000461 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000394 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GlobalCoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2013. GlobalCoin’s total supply is 65,171,010 coins. GlobalCoin’s official website is www.globalcoin.info . GlobalCoin’s official Twitter account is @globalcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GlobalCoin Coin Trading

GlobalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

