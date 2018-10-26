Genesis Vision Price Tops $13.80 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $13.80 or 0.00213493 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Kucoin. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $60.94 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00150375 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00251112 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $644.60 or 0.10016225 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,417,123 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX, Ovis, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

