General Electric (GE) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 495,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 155,960 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 153.3% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.80 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $16.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morningstar set a $15.70 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

