General Dynamics (GD) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $169.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $167.27 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $4,348,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $15,550,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,844,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1,393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 614,817 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in General Dynamics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,243,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,173,000 after acquiring an additional 504,326 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,282,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,807,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.