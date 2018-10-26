General American Investors Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 39,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 62,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 62,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,718,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.62. 8,417,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,317. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

