F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 2,440 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. D. R. Horton makes up about 3.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,598,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,423,000 after purchasing an additional 258,942 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 102,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Underhill Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,771,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $35.62 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

