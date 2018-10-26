FTI Consulting (FCN) Shares Up 11.1% on Earnings Beat

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) shot up 11.1% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $76.28 and last traded at $74.00. 1,452,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 327,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.59.

The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $513.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.78 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,546,000 after acquiring an additional 385,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 419.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,193,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 666,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,146,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

