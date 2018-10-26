FS Bancorp (FSBW) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $44.11, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $265,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $206,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $495,861. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48.

FS Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

