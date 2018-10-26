Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,595,289. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.48. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,118,042 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after buying an additional 296,228 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 126,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,996,247 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 75,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

