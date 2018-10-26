Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Releases Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 8.53%. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.41-3.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. 6,685,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.85.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $256,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at $725,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

