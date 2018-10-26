Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Releases Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 8.53%. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.41-3.49 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. 6,685,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.
In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $256,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at $725,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Fortune Brands Home & Security
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.
