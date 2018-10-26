Flaxscript (FLAX) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Flaxscript (CURRENCY:FLAX) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, Flaxscript has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Flaxscript has a total market capitalization of $20,331.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Flaxscript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flaxscript coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00150198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00251195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $626.49 or 0.09710206 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Flaxscript

Flaxscript’s total supply is 5,627,236 coins. Flaxscript’s official website is flaxscript.org

Buying and Selling Flaxscript

Flaxscript can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flaxscript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flaxscript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flaxscript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

