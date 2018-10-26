FirstEnergy (FE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Shares of FE traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. 7,816,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,420. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

