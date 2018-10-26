FirstCash (FCFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $429.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. FirstCash updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.45-3.55 EPS.

FCFS traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.99. 280,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,873. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Get FirstCash alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 32.12%.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Wedbush raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.17.

FirstCash declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.