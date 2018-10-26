First Trust Advisors LP Has $148.64 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,459 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of VMware worth $148,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 40.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,289,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $777,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,500 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of VMware by 23.4% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,071,002 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $304,375,000 after purchasing an additional 392,041 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 489.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 988,295 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $145,250,000 after purchasing an additional 820,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 945,327 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $138,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $116,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.04.

VMW opened at $141.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.46 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. VMware had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total transaction of $229,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,176.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.13, for a total transaction of $3,803,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,665,845.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,263 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,817. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

