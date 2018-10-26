First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,073 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in First Solar were worth $20,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 5,435.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,292,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,067,000 after buying an additional 1,269,213 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,014,693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $106,094,000 after buying an additional 1,001,993 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 862,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,443,000 after buying an additional 311,998 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 75,478.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 200,282 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 200,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in First Solar by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 325,582 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 194,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $65.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. 5,085,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,018. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.93 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $199,369.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,161.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock worth $443,605 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

