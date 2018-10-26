First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,824,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,694,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,333,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 98,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $471.75 per share, with a total value of $28,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60 shares in the company, valued at $28,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $420.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.13. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.22 and a 12-month high of $488.44.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $397.15 million for the quarter.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

