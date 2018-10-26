First American Financial (FAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.03%.

FAF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.70. 1,436,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,157. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 13,871 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $794,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew F. Wajner sold 4,982 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $285,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.