Finisar (FNSR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Finisar continues to expand its product line of optical subsystems through R&D activities to meet the evolving customer needs. The company believes in low cost and high value-added product manufacturing as a way to enhance revenues. It has low-cost manufacturing units in Ipoh, Malaysia and Wuxi, China, which minimizes cost of production driven by cheap and efficient availability of labor. In addition, Finisar remains focused on targeting opportunities where it can use high-speed data transmission protocols. The company’s revenues are likely to increase manifold with the commercial deployment of 5G in China, owing to regional production and strategic presence in its markets. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year on an average. The current restrictions on export to China also pose a significant threat to Finisar’s business as majority of its revenues comes from overseas.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FNSR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Finisar in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Finisar from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Finisar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Finisar in a research report on Sunday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

NASDAQ:FNSR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.44. 41,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,383. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. Finisar has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.77 million. Finisar had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Finisar will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finisar news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,883.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $513,233.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 553,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,403,387.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,154. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finisar during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Finisar by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 181,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Finisar by 12.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Finisar by 102.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,936,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,850,000 after buying an additional 2,496,574 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Finisar by 87.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,547,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,848,000 after buying an additional 721,583 shares during the period.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

