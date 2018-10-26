Financial Survey: Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) vs. Glaukos (GKOS)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Merit Medical Systems and Glaukos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 1 0 8 0 2.78 Glaukos 0 3 7 0 2.70

Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $68.22, suggesting a potential upside of 11.31%. Glaukos has a consensus price target of $59.78, suggesting a potential downside of 0.07%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Glaukos.

Volatility & Risk

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 2.44% 10.48% 6.05% Glaukos -3.49% -4.11% -3.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Glaukos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $727.85 million 4.61 $27.52 million $1.28 47.88 Glaukos $159.25 million 13.11 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Glaukos.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Glaukos on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management. The company also offers cardiovascular and critical care products comprising infection prevention and safety, and fluid management and monitoring devices. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products, such as vertebral compression fractures; tumor ablation systems; inflation syringes; microspheres for treating hypervascularized tumors and liver cancer; polyvinyl alcohol particles to treat hypervascularized tumors; and microcatheters for the controlled and selective infusion of diagnostic, embolic, or therapeutic agents into vessels. Further, the company offers endoscopy products, such as non-vascular stents, esophageal stents, biliary stent systems, esophageal balloon dilators, inflation devices, and guide wires; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through its direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. Its product pipeline also consists of iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product that is slightly wider than the iStent Inject and uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma. The company markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation has a collaboration agreement with D. Western Therapeutics Institute for the development of novel intraocular products for the treatment of glaucoma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

