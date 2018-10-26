Financial Institutions (FISI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Shares of FISI stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,991. The company has a market capitalization of $440.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $34.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,500 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,442.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 900 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,446 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $92,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Financial Institutions stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Financial Institutions worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

