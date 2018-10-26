Financial Analysis: Jack in the Box (JACK) versus Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Jack in the Box pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Darden Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jack in the Box pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Darden Restaurants pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jack in the Box has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Jack in the Box is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

95.9% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jack in the Box and Darden Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box 1 7 8 0 2.44 Darden Restaurants 2 8 15 0 2.52

Jack in the Box currently has a consensus price target of $102.15, suggesting a potential upside of 34.91%. Darden Restaurants has a consensus price target of $118.48, suggesting a potential upside of 11.32%. Given Jack in the Box’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Jack in the Box and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box 13.10% -26.21% 10.66% Darden Restaurants 7.84% 30.32% 11.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jack in the Box and Darden Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box $1.55 billion 1.33 $135.33 million $3.88 19.52 Darden Restaurants $8.08 billion 1.63 $596.00 million $4.81 22.13

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Jack in the Box. Jack in the Box is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Jack in the Box has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Darden Restaurants has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Jack in the Box on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

