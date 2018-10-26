Fidelium (FID) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Fidelium (CURRENCY:FID) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Fidelium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail and IDAX. Fidelium has a market cap of $513,809.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Fidelium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fidelium has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fidelium

Fidelium’s total supply is 191,421,673 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,852,948 tokens. The official website for Fidelium is www.fidelium.io . Fidelium’s official Twitter account is @FideliumToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fidelium Token Trading

Fidelium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fidelium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fidelium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fidelium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

