Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $14.15 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 96,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 357,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

